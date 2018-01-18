  1. Sify.com
  4. 17 yr-old-girl killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 18, 2018 12:00 hrs

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): A 17 year-old-girl was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Three civilians have also suffered injuries in the heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was killed.

This comes less than two days after four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the former in Poonch sector. (ANI)



