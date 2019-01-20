18 Adivasi women participate in Mumbai Marathon 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): In a first, 18 Adivasi woman hit the busiest roads of Mumbai to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019 on Sunday.

A number of first-time participated in the 16th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, which saw over 46,000 participants, including some of the world's best athletes.

The IAAF Gold Label Race was flagged off from outside the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) by Six-Time World Boxing Champion and the event ambassador Mary Kom. A total prize money of USD 405,000 will go to the winner.

Along with boxer Mary Kom, the event was graced by South African Comrades Marathon champion Bruce Fordyce. Popularly known as the 'Comrades King', Bruce has won South Africa's grueling ultra-marathon for an unprecedented eight consecutive years, and nine times overall. Ethiopia's Abera Kuma is leading the men's field, while the women's field is headlined by the defending women's champion Amane Gobena. For the 2019 edition, Tata Mumbai Marathon had launched the initiative 'Mumkin Hai - Run for the Full' with Mumbai Striders, aiming to galvanise, encourage and assist amateur half marathoners to push their limits towards becoming a full marathoner. Traffic guidelines were also issued by Police for people participating in the race and people who are planning to travel through the path of the marathon in the morning hours. (ANI)