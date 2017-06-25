18-month-old girl who fell into Telangana borewell dies

Vikarabad (Telangana): The mortal remains of the 18-month-old girl, who fell into an open borewell in Vikarabad a few days back, were found at 245 feet on Sunday.





The incident took place on on June 22 evening, when the toddler accidentally fell into a 40-feet deep open borewell in Ikkareddiguda village of Telangana's Vikarabad.





The rescue operations were underway since the accident took place.





Just last month, a five-year-old boy, who was rescued from a 100-ft deep borewell from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, had died.



Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

Such cases have now and then come to fore, one being in 2006 when the five-year-old Prince was miraculously rescued by the armed forces after he fell into a 55-feet deep hole.