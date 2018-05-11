18-year-old girl to summit Mount Jogin aiming gender empowerment

[India], May 11 (ANI): 18-year-old girl, Poorva Dhawan is all set to summit Mount Jogin in Gangotri region of Uttarakhand, to promote Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campagin.

Before embarking on her journey, Dhawan met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Poorva's aims to spread the message that girls can achieve anything if they make up their mind.

"I want to give a message that girls can achieve anything," she said.

Prior to this, she had been a part of Mount Everest base camp. (ANI)