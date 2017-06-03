19 kids with special needs from Vibgyor Group of Schools pass with flying colours

[India], June 3 (ANI-Businesswire India): Nineteen children from Vibgyor High Schools with Special Educational Needs (SEN) passed the Class 10th exams with flying colours.

A majority of them scored above 82 percent, with the highest scorer achieving 89.4 percent. All these students have been a part of Vibgyor Group of Schools' Personalised Learning Centres (PLC).

Recognising the fact that each child has his/her unique learning potential as well as differing developmental needs, Vibgyor Group of Schools introduced Personalised Learning Centres across all Vibgyor schools.

These centers provide support for students with learning difficulties together with extension programmes for gifted and talented students and also enable students to manage emotional, social and behavioural concerns. While the identified student continues to attend lectures with the rest of the class, he/she is directed to the PLC for further learning.

The PLC team works with teachers, vice-principals and rest of the staff who have undergone intensive training to understand inclusive education. The training focuses on identification of students' needs and equips them with classroom management strategies.

Parental intervention also plays a major role in supporting these students with Personalised Learning needs. Some of the students who have cleared the ICSE and IGCSE exams this year with excellent results have faced Learning Disabilities (LD), Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Savant Syndrome, and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD).

Some of the students have been guided for Perceptual Concerns while some others have undergone counseling for emotional concerns like inferiority complex or parents' separation. These students were provided with ample opportunities including mock tests for helping them in time management and dealing with their anxiety for examinations.

Dr Bruce Robinson, Director (Academics) of the Vibgyor Group of Schools, said, "It is imperative that every effort must be made to optimise students' learning in positive and inclusive ways. We have created special modules to understand and develop the progress of students with learning difficulties and gifted/talented students. The excellent marks achieved by these students are the result of combined efforts put in by them, their teachers and parents. This helped them overcome their challenges and achieve higher levels in their studies."