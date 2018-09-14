19-year-old CBSE topper allegedly gang-raped in Haryana

Gurgaon: A 19-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped in Haryana while she was on her way to a coaching centre in Mahendragarh district. Police say three of them were involved in this.

The woman, who is from a village in Haryana is said to be brilliant in academics and is a CBSE topper as well. The girl was awarded by the President of India for her excellent academic performance during her school days.

The woman was kidnapped on Wednesday evening. Three young men, who came in a car, allegedly kidnapped her and dragged her to a field, where they raped her after intoxicating her with sedatives. She was then dumper near a local bus stop.

The police have filed a 'zero FIR' against three people in this case and have said that the matter is being probed. Police officials are trying to nab the accused and more details in this case are awaited.