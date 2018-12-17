1984 anti-Sikh riots: BJP asks Rahul to step down as party chief, demands Kamal Nath's expulsion

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A day when Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of being involved in the case, demanding he be expelled from the party.

Stating that Kamal Nath's name has cropped up along with affidavit and evidence submitted in a report to the Nanavati Commission, Patra also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should step down as Congress president.

"Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission," he said. "A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP (Madhya Pradesh) CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party," Patra demanded. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on him. The court had asked Kumar to surrender before December 31. The High Court reversed the trial court verdict of 2013 and sentenced Sajjan Kumar and five others in a case related to the killing of five members of a Sikh family in Delhi's Cantonment area in November 1984, following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi. After her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, around 3,000 people were killed in anti-Sikh riots when mobs targeted innocent people. (ANI)