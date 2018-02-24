1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court summons CBI

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday summoned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 16 in connection with the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case.

The court has also asked the CBI to conduct a lie detector test of one of the witness by next date.

Earlier on February 15, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee submitted two CDs against accused Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with his alleged involvement in regards to the same case.

The court also reprimanded CBI for its slow investigation into the case. The court also directed Superintendent of Police (SP) to file a status report on February 24.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)