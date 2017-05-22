1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pronounce order on Tytler's lie-detector test

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Karkardooma Court will on Monday pronounce its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea, seeking permission to conduct a lie-detector test on Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Earlier on May 9, the court gave two weeks time to Tytler and arms dealer Abhishek Verma to file their contentions and appear before the court about their consent on conduction of lie-detector test and provision of security.

The next date of hearing in the matter was fixed for May 22.

The court had held the CBI's application maintainable, while rejecting objections about maintainability. Earlier in April, Tytler refused to undergo a lie-detector test in connection with the case. In February, the CBI had sought the court's permission for lie-detector tests on Tytler and Verma. Earlier, the investigating agency had in its plea requested the court to direct the duo to appear before it and accord their consent for conducting polygraph test so that further investigation can be conducted in the matter. Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed. The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to Tytler in the case but re-opened the investigation following the December 4, 2015, order in the wake of Verma's allegations. The investigative agency moved a written application in the Karkardooma Court on the issue, after the arms dealer's accusation against the Congress politician of influencing a witness Surender Singh by giving him money and promising to send his son Narender Singh to Canada. The court also ordered the agency to find out whether Verma's statement was authentic. The agency had in September 2016 filed its investigation report in the case. (ANI)