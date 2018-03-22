1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC issues notice to Sajjan Kumar

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday received a letter petition containing a CD, which is stated to be Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's confession about accepting his role in instigating the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

The court issued a notice to the Kumar, asking him to file a reply to the same.

The petitioner Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee had written to the Delhi HC, where they stated that Kumar had accepted his role in the 1984-anti Sikh riots, in an interview.

The court also issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this regard. The matter will be heard on April 12. Earlier on February 15, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee submitted two CDs against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, another accused in the case. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)