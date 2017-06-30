1984 anti-Sikh riots: Hearing to continue on convict Captain Bhagmal's bail plea

[India], June 30 (ANI): The hearing will continue on the bail plea filed by 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, who was held guilty in a case relating to the murder of a family of five members in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984 after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier on May 11, the Delhi High Court granted bail for a week to a convict serving life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case to enable him look after his wife, who underwent an operation last month.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra released former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar on bail as his wife is slated to undergo an operation at the AIIMS. Khokhar, Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in a case relating to the murder of five members of a family. They had challenged their conviction and the award of life sentence by the trial court in May 2013. The trial court had acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, but awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal and three-year jail term to two others - former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. The convicts had filed appeals before the High Court, while the CBI too had filed an appeal alleging that they were engaged in "a planned communal riot" and "religious cleansing". The agency has also appealed against acquittal of Sajjan Kumar. (ANI)