1984 anti-Sikh riots: Pitroda rejects Phoolka's claims on Rajiv Gandhi's 'involvement'

[India], May 10 (ANI): Congress leader Sam Pitroda rejected the allegations made by senior advocate HS Phoolka that instructions to "kill" during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 came directly from then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's office.

"It's wrong. I would like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on real issues and not divert attention. I want PM Modi to realize that Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the country. His mother Indira Gandhi gave her life for the country. Who are all these people trying to criticise them?" Pitroda said while talking to ANI on Thursday.

He also mentioned several initiatives which were launched by the late Prime Minister while crediting him for making India a leader in the IT sector.

Earlier in the day, Phoolka had said, "There is enough evidence on record to show that in 1984 when the Sikhs were being killed, the instructions were coming directly from the Prime Minister's Office and the Army was not called in... We have placed our evidence on record before the Nanavati Commission as well as Mishra Commission."

Pitroda also alleged that Modi was trying to divert attention from real issues because "he has no accomplishments in the last five years" to talk about.

"What a rubbish conversation you are having today. You should be having a conversation on what have you accomplished. You have not accomplished anything," the Congress leader said while asserting that Modi is "rattled".

Pitroda also denied the Prime Minister's allegation that aircraft carrier INS Virat was used by Gandhi for holidays in 1987.

On May 08, while addressing a rally in New Delhi, Modi had claimed that INS Virat was used as a "personal taxi" by the Gandhi family for 10 days while they were vacationing at an island.

"Even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island. INS Virat was also stationed at the island for 10 days during that time. At the time when INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take Rajiv Gandhi and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Is it not a compromise of national security?" he had said at the Ramlila Maidan rally.

Terming the Prime Minister's comments as "unfortunate", Pitroda said, "What the Prime Minister has done in the last few days by attacking Rajiv Gandhi at a very personal level is very unfortunate. It is just not done."

"Prime Minister must have some decency, little bit of character, and a little bit of moral standing. When youngsters see Prime Minister using such language, what impact will it have on them?" he asked. (ANI).