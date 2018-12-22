1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar moves SC against conviction

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Sajjan Kumar moved the Supreme Court against his conviction by the Delhi High Court in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Congress leader filed an appeal in the top court on Saturday.

This comes after the High Court on Friday dismissed Kumar's plea seeking more time to surrender. The court, while awarding him a life sentence, had directed him to surrender by December 31 and also levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him. In his plea, he had sought 30 additional days to surrender, on account of settling family affairs with regard to property and inheritance.

The Delhi High Court had reversed the acquittal granted to Kumar by a trial court in 2013. The case pertains to the murder of five members of a Sikh family in the Delhi Cantonment area during the 1984 riots. Earlier on Thursday, the former parliamentarian appeared before Delhi's Patiala House Court for hearing in the second case, related to the riots, registered against him by by CBI on the recommendation of Nanavati Commission. The court had adjourned the matter till January 22. As per official records, over 2,700 Sikhs were killed across India after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. (ANI)