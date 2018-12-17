1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life imprisonment

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court asked Kumar to surrender before December 31 and imposed a fine of Rs 5 Lakh on him.

Today's verdict reversed the 2013 trial court judgment which had acquitted Kumar.

While pronouncing the judgment the judge observed, "In the summer of 1947, during partition several people were massacred. 37 years later Delhi was the witness of a similar tragedy. They accused enjoyed political patronage and escaped trial."

The judgment was pronounced on the appeal challenging the Congress leader's acquittal. On October 29 the Delhi High Court had reserved the order in the case after the culmination of arguments. "We welcome the judgement, however we hoped for a death sentence for Sajjan Kumar," said BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The case pertains to the murder of 5 Sikhs in the Delhi Cantonment area during riots of 1984. Earlier in 2013, the Karkardooma trial court had acquitted Kumar and convicted five others in the case. The appeal in High Court was filed by those convicted in the case, investigative agency CBI and the family of victims. The trial court had awarded life imprisonment to former Congress councilor Balram Khokhar, retired naval officer Bhagmal and Girdhari Lal. A three- year jail term was awarded to Kishan Khokhar and former MLA Mahender Yadav. (ANI)