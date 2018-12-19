1984 anti-Sikh riots: Yashpal Singh bail petition adjourned till Jan 29

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till January 29 on a petition seeking bail and suspension of the death sentence awarded to convict Yashpal Singh in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Singh, who is accused of killing two persons in Delhi's Mahipalpur area during the anti-Sikh riots, was given the death sentence by a trial court on November 20. Another accused, Naresh Sherawat, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Both were also fined Rs 35 lakh each.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy).

The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for lack of evidence. However, the Supreme Court appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2015 to probe the case. On Monday, the High Court also sentenced Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment, reversing the acquittal granted to him by a trial court in 2013. The 73-year-old former MP has been asked to surrender before December 31. As per the official records, over 2,700 Sikhs were killed across India after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. (ANI)