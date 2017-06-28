1993 blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dead

Mumbai: One of the convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Mustafa Dossa, died on Wednesday afternoon following a heart attack, an official said here.

"He was admitted early today for hypertension, heart and diabetes issues. He passed away under treatment around 2.35 p.m. today," T.P. Lahane, Dean, Sir J J Hospital, told IANS.

He was admitted to the jail ward early on Wednesday after complaining of chest pain and was under treatment, he added.

Dossa, who was convicted and found guilty for his role in the March 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was awaiting the verdict of the Special Court on the quantum of punishment in the case.

On Tuesday, the Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salve sought death sentence for Dossa for his role in the blasts during the arguments on the quantum of punishment.