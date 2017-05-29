1993 blasts: TADA court likely to pronounce orders against Abu Salem

[India] May 29 (ANI): A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its orders today against underworld don Abu Salem and others in connection with the 1993 blasts case.

Salem has been named in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and is an accused in a slew of cases related to murder and extortion.

Salem is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

In February 2015, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain. (ANI)