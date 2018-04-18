1993 Mumbai blast convict Tahir Merchant passes away

[India] Apr 18(ANI): Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya a convict in 1993 Mumbai blast passed away early on Wednesday morning following a cardiac arrest.

Tahir, who had been locked at the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune complained of chest pain and breathing issues, he was then admitted to the Sasoon hospital where he died during the treatment, confirmed Superintendent of Yerawada prison.

The Supreme Court last year stayed the execution of death sentence of Tahir Merchant in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Tahir was sentenced to the gallows for his role in the case. He was convicted of conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror. Along with Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan was also awarded death sentence by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court in Mumbai. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people, Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem, on June 16 2017. Dossa had died on June 28 following which, the case against him was closed. All the accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' fugitive, who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol. (ANI)