1993 Mumbai blast key conspirator sent to CBI custody

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Mumbai special TADA court on Monday sent Ahmed Shaikh alias Ahmed Lambu, a key conspirator in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till June 14.

Special public prosecutor, Deepak Salvi told the court that the accused wanted to confess.

Lambu's confession was recorded by an officer of the CBI and later with in front of a magistrate under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier on June 1, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Lambu from Gujarat's Navsari-Valsad coastal area.

The CBI and Interpol had earlier circulated a lookout notice against him. The arrested terrorist also carried a bounty of Rs. five lakh on his head. He was also involved in the illegal supply of weapons. (ANI)