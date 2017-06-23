1993 Mumbai blasts: Argument on quantum of sentence adjourned till June 27

[India], June 23 (ANI): The argument for deciding the quantum of sentence for the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case accused was deferred till June 27 by a Special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Friday.

On June 17, Abdul Qayyum, who has been acquitted of all charges related to the case, said, "Many innocents like me are in the jail. I request that the innocent should be released."

When asked about his future plans, Qayyum said he will do some kind of business in India.

Earlier on Friday, Six out of seven accused, including Abu Salem, were convicted by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. The others who have been convicted are: Mustafa Dossa, Riyaz Siddique, Firoz khan, Tahir Merchant, and Karimullah Shaikh. However, all accused were acquitted on the charge of waging war against the nation. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond. The court has set the next hearing date on June 19 to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence. 257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993. (ANI)