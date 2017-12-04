1993 Mumbai blasts: SC stays execution of Merchant's death sentence

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the execution of death sentence of Mohammed Tahir Merchant in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Mohammed Tahir Merchant was sentenced to the gallows for his role in the case. He was convicted for conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror.

Along with Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan was also awarded death sentence by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court in Mumbai.

Other accused, Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan, were sentenced to life imprisonment

Riyaz Siddiqui was sentenced for ten years. The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people, Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem, on June 16 this year. Dossa had died on June 28 following which, the case against him was closed. The CBI had also said that Dossa, Merchant and Feroz, were "main conspirators". All the accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' fugitive, who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol. (ANI)