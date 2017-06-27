1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Prosecution seeks death penalty for convict Feroz Khan

[India], June 27 (ANI): The prosecution on Tuesday argued that convict Feroz Khan should be given the death penalty for his role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Counsel stated that his role was parallel to that of Yakub Memon.

CBI counsel Deepak Salve, said that he would seek extreme punishment for all the six convicts in the case.

Speaking to the reporters here, Salve said, "I quoted the judgments made by Supreme Court regarding Mustafa Dossa and Feroz. I have appealed for maximum punishment for them on the applicable grounds. Mustafa Dossa and Mohammad Dossa were present at the first conspiracy meeting where they decided to send arms and ammunitions and create riots. Feroz was close to the group and has played an important role in transfer of arms and ammunitions".

The TADA court had convicted six people - Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Karimulla Khan and Riyaz Siddiqui - in the case on June 16 and acquitted Abdul Qayyum Sheikh who was then released from Arthur Road jail. On June 16, a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court convicted underworld don Abu Salem and others in connection with the 1993 blasts case. Addressing media after the court's order, Salve said, "Mustafa Dossa conducted a conspiracy meeting in Dubai which was attended by Dawood Ibrahim and others. They hatched a conspiracy of Mumbai blast to take revenge of Babri Masjid demolition." He further added that "the accused used to travel between Dubai and Pakistan for arms and ammunition training where Pakistan had given them green channel entry. Their targets were Indian politicians, high officials and Hindus". 257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai City on March 12, 1993. Salem was convicted under charges of conspiracy and terror activities but was acquitted of some charges of TADA which he was framed initially. Accused Riyaz Siddique also convicted under TADA and other charges, but court believed prosecution failed to prove conspiracy charges against Riyaz. Accused Mustafa Dossa was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the case. Accused Feroz khan was convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act. Other accused Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Shaikh were also convicted. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond. However, all accused were acquitted for the charge of waging war against the nation. (ANI)