2 arrested for robbing couple in Delhi

[India], May 28 (ANI): Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a couple in Mayur Vihar area, police said on Monday.

On May 26, an FIR was registered under Sections 365, 392, 394, 397, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mayur Vihar police station on the statements of Munna Lal, who alleged that he along with his wife Bhagwati were waiting for bus at Anand Vihar for Sarai Kale Khan. In the meantime, one person came there, asked them where they were going, and later joined them.

Soon, one car came to the spot and asked for passengers going to Sarai Kale Khan. One of the accused forcibly made the couple to sit in the car, in which the other three were already present. When the car reached near Samachar Apartment, one person pointed pistol towards the Munna Lal and robbed a gold mangalsutra and Rs 13,000 in cash and later pushed the victims outside the car. In the meantime, ERV of Mayur Vihar police station was on patrolling duty, manned by ASI Naresh and Constable Vinod. When the incident came into the notice of the police personnel, Vinod parked the ERV in front of the car. The accused persons tried to flee away, but one of them was apprehended. Further, a raiding team arrested another accused and the mangalsutra and the vehicle used in the offense was recovered. (ANI)