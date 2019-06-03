2 arrested in connection with Dabholkar murder case

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of activist Narendra Dabholkar.

The accused, identified as Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, have been arrested from Mumbai.

Punalekar is also an advocate for the case and has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases.

In December 2018, the Pune Sessions Court had granted bail to the accused Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar as the CBI failed to file charge sheet against them within the stipulated 90-day period.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)