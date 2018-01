[India] January 7 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Sunday arrested two people with 210 grams of heroin in Chandigarh.

The team held the duo from Chandigarh's Sector 38 during a regular checking.

The seized heroin is worth lakhs in the international market.

The accused were presented before the court.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)