2 awarded death sentence in 2014 NDFB mass killings

[India], Aug 28 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday awarded death penalty to two convicts while remaining two were given life imprisonment in connection with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) mass killings in 2014.

Accused namely Bishnu Narzary and Ajoy Basumutary have been awarded death penalty while two other accused Sanju Bordoloi and Nitul Daimary have been awarded life imprisonment.

Though the NIA court had convicted the said four accused in the case involving firing on villagers of Hatijuli Shantipur, the quantum of punishment for them was pronounced today.

On December 23, 2014, cadres of NDFB, a proscribed terrorist organisation, had indiscriminately fired upon the inhabitants of Santipur village under Rakhakmari Police Out Post in district Sonitpur, Assam. As a result, six persons had died on the spot while two sustained injuries. In this regard, NIA registered a case under sections 120B/121/147/148/302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25[1-A], 27 of the Arms Act and Section 10/13/16/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA [P] A). (ANI)