2 BSF jawans killed in cross-border firing

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Saturday midnight.

Further details are awaited.

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes after the state's capital Srinagar saw three grenade attacks in a span of few hours on Saturday.

The first attack took place when the terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF 82 Battalion in Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla area, injuring three CRPF personnel and one civilian.

The second attack was reported when a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, injuring one jawan. "A total of six CRPF personals were deployed when the incident took place. The terrorists who were in an auto threw the grenade targeting the rear wheel of the CRPF vehicle. One personnel of 132 Battalion sustained splinter injury on his back and was immediately admitted to a local hospital," an official said. The third attack took place when the terrorists lobbed a grenade at the CRPF personnel in Magarmal Bagh area. All the injured are out of danger and their condition is stable. (ANI)