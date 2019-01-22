2 'Chaddi Gang' members arrested in Cyberabad

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur zone of Cyberabad Police have arrested two of the five members of the notorious 'Chaddi Gang' and detected eight offences of burglaries.

A series of house burglaries were committed by the gang of Gujarat in December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019, confirmed VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

After receiving reliable information, the SOT worked for two weeks and identified the offenders involved in all the offences, Sajjanar said.

The team traced the movements of these offenders in Jesavada Thana (police station), Dahod District of Gujarat state and launched physical and technical surveillance on the movements of offenders, as they were moving in very remote places, Sajjanar added. The two members - Hasan Narsing and Raju Savsing Baria - were arrested on January 18 from Mahisagar district of Gujarat. Later they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Mahisagar at Lunawada. On thorough interrogation, they revealed that they came to Hyderabad to commit property offences in the month of December 2017, April 2018 and January 2019 along with three other absconding accused - Vinod, Pankaj and Jesam. (ANI)