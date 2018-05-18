2 civilians dead in ceasefire violation in J&'s RS Pura

& Kashmir) [India'], May 18 (ANI): Two civilians have lost their lives in a ceasefire violation from across the border on Friday.

One Border Security Force soldier Sitaram Upadhyay was also killed when Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the RS Pura.

The firing began when Pakistan started small arms and mortar fire from Thursday midnight, to which the Border Security Forces retaliated accordingly.

Following the ceasefire violation, the schools within a three-kilometer radius of International Border (IB) have been declared closed by the administration.

In January earlier this year, residents of RS Pura Sector were forced to leave their homes in the wake of the cease-fire arrangement being repeatedly violated by Pakistan. (ANI)