2 convicted in Hyderabad twin blasts case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday convicted two out of the five accused in the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case and acquitted two others.

The court, which has been set up inside Cherlapally Central Jail, will pronounce judgement on one more accused on Monday. All five accused are lodged in Cherlapally Jail. The quantum of the sentence will be discussed on Monday.

Those convicted are Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary while those acquitted in the case are Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkish and Mohd Sadiq Israr Shaik. Furthermore, two more accused in the case, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, are absconding.

Speaking to ANI, Special Public Prosecutor for Counter Intelligence Seshu Reddy said, "2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary convicted. 2 people acquitted. Court to pronounce judgement on 1 more accused on September 10. Two more accused are absconding." After the verdict was delivered, a blast victim requested authorities to ensure strict action in the case. "Two of the accused have been acquitted. If they were not terrorists, why were they kept on public money for so long? I request the authorities to ensure swift action and those guilty should not be allowed to appeal to High courts, the Supreme Court and the President." The simultaneous blasts occurred in Hyderabad in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park which killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60. (ANI)