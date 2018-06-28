2-days after 'farzical strike' diatribe, Shourie takes U-turn

[India], June 28 (ANI): Former union minister Arun Shourie on Thursday took a sharp U-turn on his 'farzical strike' remark. Shourie said he never had a doubt on the surgical strike India carried out against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016.

The comments came just two days after he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government and called the military operation 'farzical strike'.

Last evening, the Indian Army released the video showing its soldiers carrying out military operations across the Lone of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I do not know what the point of the video is. I never had a doubt about the fact if the strike has taken place," Shourie told ANI. He further condemned the release of the footage and said, exaggerating such matter only makes the strike look like a "farcical incident". "If you make such an exaggeration out of it, it makes the strike look like a farce incident. That's not a good thing for the government to do," Shourie told ANI. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-government, Shourie said that such strikes happen several times, but "to make use of the strike, like '56' inches is not a good idea." "Every defence expert will tell a strike like this doesn't end the main problem of infiltration. It is going on now video or no video. We have to deal with different problems. Strike like this is signal," he said. The strikes were conducted by the Indian army in PoK in 2016 in response to the Uri terror attack where 18 jawans were killed. (ANI)