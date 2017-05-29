2 days later, curfew-like restrictions remain in parts of Valley

Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions continued in parts of Kashmir for the second consecutive day today as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat in an encounter with security forces.

The restrictions were in place in seven police station areas of Srinagar - Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma - officials said.

Strict restrictions also continued in Anantnag and Shopian districts and Pulwama town in south Kashmir and in the township of Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

In all the restrictions were in place in four out of 10 districts in the valley. The officials said the curbs in these areas continued for the second day as a pre-emptive measure to prevent spread of violent protests which took place on Saturday immediately after Bhat was killed along with his colleague in an encounter in Soimoh area of Tral in south Kashmirs Pulwama district. A civilian was also killed allegedly in cross firing between militants and security forces during the encounter. Though there were few stone-pelting incidents in some areas of the valley yesterday, the situation remained under control.