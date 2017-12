[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Two people died when a jeep overturned in Dodru in Nadaun area of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, 18 people were injured in the accident.

The injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

Five of the injured have been shifted to the Medical College and Hospital at Tanada, while 13 are under treatment at the local hospital at Nadaun.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)