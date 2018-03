[India] Mar. 3 (ANI): Two labourers died after falling into an open borewell in Mathura on Friday.

Reportedly, the labourers were working near the spot.

Locals came to the rescue but to no avail.

"The two labourers were brought dead. They had fallen inside a 25-feet deep borewell in Mathura's Govind Nagar area," said Dr Mukul Bansal, District Hospital.(ANI)