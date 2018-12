[India] Dec 23 (ANI): At least two people were killed after a truck plunged off a bridge in Solan district on Sunday.

One person also sustained injuries. The injured has been admitted to the district hospital.

The incident took place after the truck carrying load fell off Gambarpull Nullah.

Further information is awaited.

In a similar incident last month, 21 people suffered injuries after a tourist bus fell into a gorge on Solan-Shimla border.(ANI)