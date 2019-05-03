2 dead as Cyclone Fani batters Eastern India

Puri: Two people died after Cyclone Fani slammed into Odisha this morning, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and the power supply has been shut down in many parts of the state.

"I can confirm two deaths for now. One old man in one of the shelters died because of (a) heart attack. Another person went out in the storm despite our warnings and died because a tree fell on him," Odisha state special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi told mediapersons.

Places in Odisha were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast, according to officials. Strong winds and rains were witnessed in parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal as well.

The impact of the landfall is likely to continue till around 11 am and after that, the cyclone is expected to move north-westwards and gradually weaken as it reaches Bengal by early tomorrow morning. The Odisha government has evacuated over 11 lakh people living in the low-lying areas. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and disaster management agencies are on stand-by. "I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan. Fani is the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives.