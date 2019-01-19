2 held for illegal firearm trades, weapons seized

  1. Sify.com
[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Two persons from Thane who were allegedly involved in illegal trade of firearms were arrested by the Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda police on Thursday.

Two pistols, two live rounds (7.65 and 7.62) and two mobile phones were seized from them. The accused have been identified as Datthu and Shyam Sunder.

Datthu, who is a resident of Bhiwandi's Thane, has reportedly been a part of illegal fire arms business and has contacts with illegal firearms traders in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)



