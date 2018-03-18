2 held in Gujarat diamond loot

], Mar. 18 (ANI): Two accused were arrested by the Gujarat Police and the Crime Branch of Surat for their alleged involvement in the loot of semi-processed 2,200-carat diamonds worth approximately Rs 20 crore from Katargam on March 14.

The arrested accused, identified as Arvind and Manish, are originally from Faizabad and Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The stolen diamonds were found from the house of Arvind's brother-in-law at Anand Mahel area in the city.

The police said, "The employees of the diamond factory were on their way to deposit diamonds in the safe vault when the theft took place. We have solved the case and recovered stolen goods."

On March 14, diamonds were looted in Surat when the employees of the company were going to deposit the same in safe deposit. Further investigation is on. (ANI)