2 held in Ludhiana, over 3.5 kg heroin confiscated

[India], May 26 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two persons in Firozpur on Saturday and confiscated over 3.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

According to police, Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana arrested the duo near Border Security Force (BSF) post, Ghatti Hayat in Firozpur and seized 3.560 Kg of the Heroin and a motorbike, recovered from the accused.

The two were identified as Boota Singh and Harchand Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district.

Accused Boota Singh has as many as 10 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway (ANI)