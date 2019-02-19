2 IAF planes collide during aerobatics in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two Surya Kiran aircraft crashed at the Yelahanka airbase here on Tuesday while rehearsing for the Aero India 2019 air show, an official said.

"Two pilots were airlifted soon after the crash," an airbase official told IANS.

A video of the incident shows the two aircraft going into a tailspin and as the person shooting the video exclaims in horror, both the planes drop out of sight and crash.

While reports say they crashed into each other, no confirmations yet on how that happened. Both pilots are believed to have ejected safely.

Bengaluru police says, "One civilian has been hurt. Both pilots have ejected, the debris has fallen near the ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area."