2 involved in dacoity arrested in Noida

[India], Sept 15: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force's (STF) Noida unit has arrested two persons, Deepak and Pradeep, who are wanted in 11 cases of dacoity and murder in Lucknow, Barabanki and Farrukhabad. They carried a bounty of Rs.50,000 each, according to the STF.

The duo belong to a gang which was allegedly involved dacoity cases in Lucknow, Farrukhabad and Barabanki between December 2017 and January 2018. At least three people lost their lives and many were injured in these cases.

One motorcycle and two pistols have been recovered from the arrested persons.

A native of Farrukhabad, Deepak was earlier jailed on similar charges, while Pradeep belongs to Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Furthermore, leaders of the gang, Vinod Bawariya and Rakesh 'Kaalia' Bawariya, were arrested by the UP STF in February and July, respectively. (ANI)