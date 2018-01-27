2 killed, 10 injured in Assam police firing

[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): At least two people died and 10 others were injured allegedly in the police firing during a protest against the proposed inclusion of Dima Hasao district in Greater Nagalim.

Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay confirmed the report.

The incident took place at Maibong on Friday reportedly after a group of protesters blocked the railway station.

According to local reports, the protesters had called a 12-hour "Dima Hasao Bandh" to protest the reported move of the Central government to set up satellite council for Nagas in the district as part of the peace talks between New Delhi and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (IM). (ANI)