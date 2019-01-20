2 killed in Jammu-Gondola ropeway trial mishap

& Kashmir) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Two labourers lost their lives on Sunday in a mishap during the trial of Jammu Gondola ropeway at Mahamaya.

Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed his grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also directed the Divisional Administration to provide free-of-cost medical treatment to those who were injured in the mishap.

The Governor has also ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the Governor, Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, and Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam visited the injured in the hospital late on Sunday evening and wished them a speedy recovery. The Chief Secretary also visited the accident site and took stock of the situation. He directed the police to sanitise the entire area to prevent any further mishap. (ANI)