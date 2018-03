[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Two persons were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a factory in Maharashtra's Pune in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3am.

The factory situated in Shivajinagar area of Pune, printed boxes for sweets.

The persons who lost their lives were employed as carpenters in the factory.

The cause of deaths and the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As of now, the fire has been doused off and cooling process is underway. (ANI)