2 LeT over-ground worker arrested in JK

[India], June 19 (ANI): Two over-ground workers (OGWs) of the Pakistan-based Islamic extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Monday by the security forces when they tried to escape from a check post.

A joint check post was laid by Police Component Rafiaabad, 32 Rashtriya Rifles and the 92nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force near Dachanpora Crossing at Rohama. While checking, a motorcycle with two pillion riders on it tried to escape from the spot. The alert officials at the check post acted swiftly, chasing and eventually overpowering the duo.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identities as Arif Ahmad Malla, a resident of Shitloo, and Rayees Ahmad Naik, a resident of Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam. A pistol, three pistol rounds, and a matrix sheet were recovered from Arif, while the police confiscated a hand grenade and a matrix sheet from Rayees. In this regard, a case under section 2/25 IA. Act, 13 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against the two. During the course of the investigation, it was also revealed that the two were active LeT OGWs. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)