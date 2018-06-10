2 lynched in Assam: CM assures action

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Amid outrage over the alleged lynching of two youths in Assam on suspicion of being child lifters, state's chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I have directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the matter and have asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest," Sonowal said while speaking to media on Saturday.

The incident took place in Karbi Anglong district on Friday, when the two youths from Guwahati, Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath, who were on vacation, were lynched by the villagers of Panjuri Kacharigaon after they mistook them as child lifters.

The matter came to light when the video of the same had gone viral on social media. In the video, the youths could be seen pleading to the mob that they were not child lifters and be let off. According to media reports, the police have so far arrested five in connection with the case. (ANI)