2 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

[India], July 4 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The encounter broke out in the forest area of Balebeda village in the district.

One naxal has been identified as Kishore, the section commander of Military Company No. 05, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) also seized two weapons, bags and other daily-use material from the spot.

More details are awaited.

In a separate incident in the district earlier today, the special task force retaliated strongly to naxals who opened fire at the security forces in the forest area of Jedda village. Following the retaliatory firing the Naxals fled from the spot. The police seized bags, camp sheets, medical kits and other daily-use materials. (ANI)