2 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

[India], Apr 12 (ANI): At least two Naxals have surrendered before the police in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

The Naxals consisted of a woman named Manjula, a resident of Bijapur and a man named Sundar, a resident of Bilaspur.

According to Dantewada's Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, Kamal Lochan Kashyap, the two have been involved in many crucial activities of the Naxalite organisations for the last 15 years.

The surrendered Naxals have confessed of being involved in activities such as blasts, kidnappings, and encounters. (ANI)