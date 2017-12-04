2 NSCN-IM cadres held in Arunachal

[India] December 3 (ANI): The Changlang battalion has apprehended two Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) cadres from Arunachal Pradesh's Mullong area.

A pistol with live ammunition and other incriminating possessions were recovered from the two.

The Kohima-based Defence Wing informed that the Changlang battalion on December 1 launched an operation on receiving information about the duo who carried out extortion from the villagers.

The battalion swiftly reacted and arrested the two, who have identified themselves as self styled private Mohonong Tikhak and Ronong Tikhak.

The Defence Wing further said that the Changlang battalion under the aegis of Dao division has been carrying out relentless operations in South Arunachal Pradesh to keep the area peaceful and out of clutches of insurgents. "These apprehensions will go a long way in creating fear among the anti-national elements in the area," a press release read. It further read that the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations in the South Arunachal Pradesh and this apprehension has struck a huge blow to the extortion activities being carried out by the underground cadres of the group in the area. (ANI)