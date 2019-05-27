2 RLSP MLAs designated as JD(U) legislators by Bihar Assembly Speaker

[India], May 26 (ANI): In a jolt to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Bihar Assembly Speaker Vinay Kumar Chaudhary on Sunday officially designated two of its MLAs - Lalan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar - as Janata Dal (United) MLAs.

Both these leaders had joined JD(U) earlier and had written to the Assembly Speaker to designate them as JD(U) legislators.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "We had written to the Assembly Speaker three to four days back to designate us as JD(U) MLAs, today it has been accepted."

"We want to work with the aim of development and progress. We cannot be with a party or alliance which fools and betrays people in the name of development and alliance," added Paswan while criticising Upendra Khushwaha-led RLSP. Praising Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said, "We have worked with Nitish Kumar earlier as well. Together we have decided to work under his leadership." The RLSP fought on five seats in alliance with the RJD, the Congress and two other small outfits in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls. However, it lost all five seats. (ANI)